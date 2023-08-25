Tony Khan Reveals Which AEW Star He Would Trust To Book A Show

Following the All Out 2022 incident in which CM Punk ripped countless wrestlers before getting into a brawl with The Elite, AEW President Tony Khan has relied on wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley as locker room leaders.

Khan has also relied on others to help him run AEW and ROH behind the scenes, including creative, which Danielson has gravitated toward in recent months.

Danielson broke his arm in the main event of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in June, when he faced Kazuchika Okada. He had been assisting with creative work prior to the injury.

Khan was asked by the Hollywood Reporter who he would trust to put together an AEW show if he was unable to do so.

Khan stated that he has informed his father, Shad, that if necessary, he should contact Danielson:

“He hasn’t been around as much lately, because he’s been recovering from an injury. But if I got hit by a bus, or if I was ever incapacitated for some reason, the person I told my father that he should turn to is Bryan Danielson.”