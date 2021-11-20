Tony Khan Says Anyone That Joins WWE Is Not Signing A ‘Real’ Contract

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the WWE releases from November 18th 2021:

“Anyone who signs a contract (with WWE) these days, is not signing a real contract. It’s a temporary arrangement. People who come wrestle with me, a lot of these people are frankly lifers and they know that. There is a lot more security with a contract here. I can’t say I’m going to extend every contract or bring every person back, but I also haven’t been doing mass layoffs.”

“I’ve been very selective in the people I’ve signed and every time there has been a mass layoff on the other side it’s terrible and I can’t say I would be able to take on every one of these people.”