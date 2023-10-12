Tony Khan Takes Another Vicious Shot At Vince McMahon

Tony Khan continues to take shots at WWE.

In his latest Twitter (X) entry, the AEW and ROH President responded to a fan who wrote the following.

“The difference is that Vince has the power and influence to take them cheap shots. He’s earned the right to make them. Tony Khan is Vince if you order him from Temu. You can ‘shop like a billionaire’ but you’ll get the cheapest tat doing so!”

Khan took a brutal shot at Vince McMahon in return, writing, “Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”