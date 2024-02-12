Tony Khan Shares Photo Of Himself With Shaquille O’Neal

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to share a photo of himself with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Khan mentioned on his post that O’Neal is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling.

Khan wrote, “Still undefeated in @AEW, the greatest man ever @SHAQ!”

O’Neal competed for All Elite Wrestling on the March 3rd, 2021 episode of Dynamite, where he and Jade Cargill defeated “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in mixed tag team action.

You can check out Khan’s post below.