Tony Schiavone Gives Update On Eye Issues That Kept Him From AEW Dynamite Last Week

Tony Schiavone couldn’t avoid missing AEW Dynamite last week.

During a recent installment of his “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about what kept him from last week’s Dynamite.

“I had a little eye problem, a little stye in the right eye,” he said. “Actually it was more than one, and eye was swollen shut last week. Thought I had conjunctivitis, which meant pink-eye and to stay away from everybody, but on Wednesday, I got a diagnosis that it was a stye.”

He continued, “So yeah, I’m okay. I hate missing TV, but I was obviously back for Saturday. I’m really having a good time on Saturday. So I’ll be back this Wednesday, and [that was] just a part of being an old f*cker.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.