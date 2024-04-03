Tony Schiavone Reacts To CM Punk’s Recent Comments About Him

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show The MMA Hour on Monday, CM Punk revealed that Tony Schiavone had asked him for assistance during the second episode of Collision, when Jack Perry was cursing at Tony Khan, Mike Mansury, and the doctor after he was turned down for using a pipe to smash out a rental car’s window for an angle.

On the most recent What Happened When podcast, Tony was asked for his thoughts and said, “I really don’t give a sh*t about it. I’m not going to get into this. I know what he said and let him continue to talk if he wants. That’s all I got. I don’t give a sh*t. That’s all I can say. I can’t get into that. It would be stupid for me to get into that. I have no idea what he said with the exception of someone who told me, ‘Oh, he brought up your name and here’s what he said’, and I went, ‘So what. So f**king what.’”

Conrad Thompson said, “He wasn’t critical of you at all.”

Schiavone said, “That’s what I’m saying. So what. If he was critical of me, people would say, ‘Oh, Schiavone on his podcast is going to defend himself.’ I have nothing to defend.”

On Paul Heyman going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Paul E is one of the greatest talkers the business has ever seen, by far. Nobody can cut a promo like Paul E Dangerously even today, or Paul Heyman. I think he is deserved of this Hall of Fame honor for many, many reasons, but I think his ability to talk and cut a promo is far superior than almost anyone. He’s one of the greatest promo ever. I mean, Flair, Cornette, Paul E or Paul Heyman are three of the greatest talkers ever. Paul E knows, Dangerously knows, that to get over, you need to be able to talk and he’s able to.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



