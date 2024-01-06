Tony Schiavone Reflects On The Ultimate Warrior’s Mistreatment Of A Former WWE Employee

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including how WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior mistreated a former WWE employee by firing her as soon as she got to Arizona.

Schiavone said, “Leisha worked as my assistant in Coliseum Videos, and Leisha left the WWE to take a job to be Jim Hellwig’s personal assistant. I told her, ‘You know, he’s been known as kind of an at times irrational guy, an explosive guy.’ And she was going to pull up all of her stakes and go to Arizona to be in charge of him. And I told her, I said, ‘Leisha, you’re making a big mistake. You should stay where you are. Stay in Connecticut.’ She didn’t listen to me. She packed up all of her stuff, put it in a moving van, and got to Arizona. And as soon as she got there, he fired her.”

“So, she called me and was crying. And sobbing. ‘What is she going to do? She doesn’t have a job. She’s out in Arizona. She has no money to get back,’ I offered to send her some money. And to be honest with you, I don’t know what happened to Leisha Murphy after that.”

