Top Dolla Addresses The Status Of Hit Row Following His WWE Release

Following Endeavor’s acquisition, several WWE Superstars, including Top Dolla of Hit Row, were released from the company earlier this week.

Top Dolla commented on the group’s status via Twitter/X:

“I could be wrong but I think #HitRow is dead… I made the song, I made the catchphrases… whatever Bri & Tehuti do next they gonna shine, they’re stars. Maybe now that I’m gone they’ll actually be given a microphone, clearly the reason we never got one was because of me.”

“Im very happy they stayed and are making money.”

Ashante “Thee” Adonis, with B-Fab by his side, lost to Cameron Grimes in a dark match prior to the September 22nd 2023 edition of Smackdown.