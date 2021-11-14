Top Dolla Deletes Diss Track About Jinder Mahal Due To Fan ‘Uproar’

Top Dolla released a diss track on Twitter in response to Jinder Mahal and Shanky’s rap promo from the November 12th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown. In case you missed it, here was the Smackdown promo:

Here is what Top Dolla said in the diss track:

“To all of you lames, you’d rather stay in your lane than play these games. Maharaja means prince and you ain’t that. The way you rap it’s clear you hate rap, I state facts. Ain’t you the guy from 3MB, with COVID-19 you wouldn’t be an ill MC. You used to be a champion and that’s embarrassing, you’re arrogant. And I mean, you’re clearly a hater, I’d rather rap with Heath Slater. I’m like Curry from 3 when I’m grilling beef. Get it? Curry beef. It must be an emergency cause if you’re spitting purposely, I’m Top Dolla, you’re bottom rupee, if it was currency I need a bit of urgency because Jinder’s bars sound like he never heard the beat. Speaking of beats, I need to go and run it back. (Clip of Jinder and Shanky from SmackDown)…what the f**k is that? Shanky it looks like it hurts when you walk and we can definitely tell that it hurts when you talk. This beef is looking like a walk in the park. Sorry, not sorry that I pulled the thread on ya sari to start. And now just like that cloth y’all is falling apart.”

Top Dolla ended up deleting the diss track and explained why:

“When Jinder & Shanky made jokes about ‘the culture’ and turned their hat backwards, and beat boxed all the things that were making fun of MY CULTURE I literally laughed, and THEY know that.

I responded with a track doing the same thing in fun with the point of entertainment.”

“Y’all in an uproar about a track that Jinder himself knew was coming. I’m over y’all flooding mentions so I deleted it. The whole point of this was for us to have a good time w/ what we are doing. If you think I was insensitive I just hope you have the same energy for MY CULTURE.”

Here is the deleted tweet: