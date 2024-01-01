Top Dolla Speaks Out About If He’d Return To WWE

Top Dolla (AJ Francis), a free agent and former WWE star, was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda. Here are the highlights:

Why wrestling has always been his passion:

“WWE has always been my passion. When I was in the NFL, I wanted to be in WWE. Now that sounds ridiculous to a lot of people, but it’s the truth and there’s more than enough interviews. Go look up Omar Kelly’s interview with me when I’m on the Miami Dolphins in 2013, saying the exact same thing. This was seven years before I signed with WWE. Go look up a Glenn Clark interview of me saying the exact same thing, I want to say in, 2011, at the University of Maryland. It’s always been a passion of mine. It’s something I wanted to do. But it’s one of those things where it’s like, sometimes you fly too close to the sun. Did I enjoy my time in WWE? Yeah. Did I appreciate all the friends and relationships I built while I was there? Yea. But like, they didn’t want me. They proved it twice. So it’s like, I’m not the kind of guy who’s gonna keep going back to my ex-girlfriend telling her how much I miss her. If you don’t need me, that’s cool. I hope it works out for you because I’m going to be alright.”

Top Dolla went on to say, “For 24 hours, I allowed myself to be pissed off and then after that it was, alright. You don’t want me. I’m going to show you how much you don’t want me. Now I’m at the point where I can do anything that I want whenever I want and I’m getting a lot of opportunities. Let’s call a spade a spade. Let’s be real. Without the machine behind me, without WWE behind them or any AEW behind them, or even TNA or any of the major promotions in this country, without their company going out of their way to set it up for them, how many people could be on the Pat McAfee show, the Scott Van Pelt show, could be on Big Noon Kickoff on Fox, could be on CBS, NBC ABC, could be on ABC January 1 for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl as the person giving the MVP title to the MVP of the game? How many people in wrestling can do that? That’s what I did in the last month. I’m going to be alright. I ain’t trippin’. But just know that if it ever did come to the fact that WWE wanted me back, I would take the call. I’ll definitely listen, but I’m not waiting on that call. I don’t know if it’ll ever come, and to be honest with you, I would love for it to come, but at the end of the day, if it don’t, it ain’t gonna be the end of the world. I’m going to be alright. So it’s like, if they want to call me, I’m available, but I’m also not waiting around the phone.”

On wanting the WWE to use B-Fab:

“B-Fab can do anything if they put her on TV. She can wrestle. She can talk. She can be a manager. She could be in a tag team. She can be a solo wrestler. She can do anything. She is one of the most talented people on this earth. She just has to be given a chance. Like, she has to be given a chance. That’s all. She just got to be given a chance. They haven’t even given her a chance.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)