Top Indie Star Added To “WWE ID” Program

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has officially launched its “WWE ID” program. This program will involve several pro wrestling schools and eventually give talents a path to join the company.

During Thursday’s Freelance Thursday Night Slammasters, it was announced that Kylie Rae is the latest recruit to be added to the new “WWE ID” program. Rae is the current Free-Lance Wrestling Champion and has competed for promotions like AEW, TNA, and GCW. She also competed on a December 2022 episode of WWE Main Event as Briana Ray.

Previously revealed are “The Real Life Action Figure” It’s GAL from Wrestling Open, Zayda Steel from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), “Cold Brew” Cappuccino Jones from This is Wrestling, Bryce Donovan from Wrestling Open, “Cartwheel” Jack Summit from GCW, “The Petite Powerhouse” Zara Zakher from MPW, Aaron Rourke and Brad Baylor from Beyond Wrestling, Jackson Drake from Fire Star Pro Wrestling, Zoe Sager from Love Pro Wrestling, Ricky Smokes from Chaotic Wrestling, “The Problem” Aaron Roberts from Memphis Wrestling, Aaron Rourke from Beyond Wrestling and Sean Legacy from Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout.

