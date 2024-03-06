On Tuesday night, NXT held its final big stop on its road to Philadelphia when it presented NXT Roadblock. The show saw a ton of great action and big moments. It was headlined by a big match between Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes for a shot at Ilja Dragunov’s NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

We also saw the Kabuki Warriors put their Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against the NXT Women’s Champions Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. The show kicked off with a very fun Asylum match between Joe Gacy and Dijak as well. So, with the stage being set, what were the top three moments of NXT Roadblock 2024?

Top Three Moments of NXT Roadblock 2024

3. Shawn Spears looks more dangerous than ever before

After making his shocking return to NXT last week, we saw Shawn Spears make his return to in-ring action at Roadblock. Spears returned to WWE under his AEW character and gimmick attacking Ridge Holland from behind with a chair. From the entrance to his new character, Spears looks as dangerous as ever.

Last night, Spears was victorious over Uriah Connors (Brogan Finlay) in his return match to the company. It was a lot of fun seeing Spears do what he does best back inside of a WWE ring. Spears in NXT could very well be the perfect reset he needs. While the “Perfect 10” gimmick was a lot of fun, this Spears seems more authentic and more dangerous than ever before.

Spears made quick work of Connors, looking more dominant than ever before. After the match, Spears calls out Holland and calls him a hypocrite. This draws out Holland and we get a brawl between the two men that ends with Spears calling for Holland to finish him off with the chair. It looks like we could be on a collision course for Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears, most likely at Stand & Deliver.

2. Roxanne Perez makes her presence felt

At NXT Roadblock, we also saw the Kabuki Warriors of Damage CTRL, Asuka, and Kairi Sane, defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the team of the NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. The big story coming out of this match, however, is what happened after the match.

The match itself was a fun one. It was great seeing Asuka and Kairi Sane on NXT again. They got a lot of “WELCOME BACK!” chants, and despite being heels, had the NXT fans in the palm of their hands. It was no surprise how the match turned out, with Kabuki Warriors defending their titles on RAW, but it was nonetheless a great match.

After the match, Roxanne Perez attacked Lyra Valkyria from behind, officially turning heel in the process. She injured the arm of Valkyria and left as Lyra cried out in pain. It looks like we will be getting Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver for the NXT Women’s Championship.

1. Trick Williams returns, Tony D’Angelo moves on

The main event of the evening saw Tony D’Angelo take on Carmelo Hayes for a spot at Ilja Dragunov and his NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. Dragunov was watching this match closely to scout his new future opponents. This match saw two of the brightest young stars in NXT today go at it with major implications.

The match itself ended when Trick Williams’ music hit and it led to Hayes getting distracted and D’Angelo picking up the win. After the match, Williams made his presence felt and sent Melo and his four security guards retreating up the entranceway.

It’s official Tony D’Angelo will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. It also looks like we could be seeing Carmelo Hayes’ final NXT match as he will more than likely be going one-on-one with his former best friend and running mate, Trick Williams.