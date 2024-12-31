Top WWE Star Expected To Make Return Soon

WWE has been missing one of its biggest stars in recent weeks, but it seems Randy Orton’s return to television is imminent.

Orton has been absent since Kevin Owens delivered a devastating piledriver on the November 8th episode of SmackDown. Upon his return, Orton is expected to enter a feud with Owens, who is currently embroiled in a storyline with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

As previously reported by Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, Orton is not scheduled to appear on the January 6th debut episode of Raw on Netflix. However, during a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes provided an update on Orton’s status, confirming that his return is on the horizon:

“By the Royal Rumble, you know, if not on February 1st, it’ll be beforehand. So yeah, very soon.”

Fans can expect Orton to make his long-awaited comeback in time to play a significant role in WWE’s Road to WrestleMania.