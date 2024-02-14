Top WWE Star Reportedly Pulled From Elimination Chamber

Plans for the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event that takes place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, have changed, and one top WWE star will no longer be on the card.

The top matches on the card are the Elimination Chamber Matches and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax.

The men’s bout will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley vs. two other competitors, while the women’s bout will feature Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. three other competitors.

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut during the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Cargill began the match as the 28th entrant. Cargill teased a showdown with Bianca Belair before being eliminated.

PWInsider reports that Cargill will no longer compete in the Women’s Chamber match and will instead appear on SmackDown this Friday. The original plan was for Jade to compete and win the battle royale. However, there is a possibility that that plan will be changed.