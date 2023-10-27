Torrie Wilson Felt Fearful In WCW, Uncomfortable Backstage In WWE

Torrie Wilson recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how long it took to feel comfortable backstage in WWE, how she felt fearful in WCW and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On feeling fearful in WCW: “WCW, I was feeling like I was so fearful all the time. It was so new.”

On it taking a while to feel comfortable backstage in WWE: “In WWE, it took a very long time for me to even feel comfortable backstage because if you’re not comfortable backstage, everything else feels scary, right?”

On if there would’ve been NXT during her career: “It makes me wonder if I would’ve had NXT to go to for a few years, how much better of a performer I would’ve been.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.