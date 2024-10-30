Torrie Wilson Has Surgery On Her Thumb

Torrie Wilson had thumb surgery on Tuesday.

Wilson documented her experiences before and after surgery on Instagram Stories. She stated that she received a nerve block for the pain but has since experienced severe pain after it wore off.

Wilson has his thumb bandaged up. We wish Torrie a speedy recovery.

Wilson worked for WWE from 2001 to 2008. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer most recently worked a match in the 2021 Royal Rumble for women.

After the show, she stated that if she wrestled again, she would want to face Rhea Ripley.