Torrie Wilson Reveals What It Would Take For A WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson spoke with SHAK Wrestling about various topics, including the possibility of a return to in-ring action with WWE.

Wilson said, “I feel like if you’ve ever been in wrestling, the door is never completely closed. But people ask me a lot, like, ‘do you have another match in you?’, and I’m like, ‘Yes, of course.’ Like, if something awesome came along, how would I not have that in me?”

She continued, “It would take a lot more preparing on my end because I wouldn’t want to go back and do something like that didn’t make people go, ‘Oh, wow, she is an athlete, right?’”

Wilson added, “So I would want to, I guess, make myself proud. But at the same time, I like golfing and playing tennis and working out and my back issues are, not going away anytime soon.”

You can check out Wilson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)