Trent Beretta Speaks Out About Injuries That Are Keeping Him On The Sidelines

A report that came out last week stated that AEW star Trent Beretta is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, which will result in him being out of in-ring action for quite some time while he recovers.

Beretta recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to reveal the injuries he is going through.

Beretta wrote, “burning electric shock feeling down arm into hand, weakness in shoulder and bicep, constant throbbing pain in neck and trap but it’s sooo goddamn funny when d***head puts his hands in his pockets that it makes it all okay.”

Beretta last appeared for AEW on the July 13 edition of Collision, where he was brutally attacked by Orange Cassidy with a wrench, an angle that was done for him to be taken out of television.

