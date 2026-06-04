Trial Date Set In Liv Morgan Stalking Case Following Multiple Delays

As previously reported by PWMania.com, a Canadian man named Shawn Chan was arrested in Orlando, Florida, in June 2025 after being accused of stalking WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Chan was charged with interstate domestic violence after he allegedly traveled from Canada to Florida and informed customs agents that he intended to go to the WWE Performance Center.

Instead, he went to Morgan’s home on May 31 and attempted to gain entry. He was later arrested at an NXT taping after WWE security recognized him and alerted the authorities.

According to PWInsider.com, Chan’s trial is set to begin on June 15, following multiple delays from its originally scheduled date in November of the previous year. The trial is categorized as a “stipulated facts bench trial” in court records. In a bench trial, the judge determines the verdict instead of a jury, and “stipulated facts” indicate that both parties agree on certain facts, eliminating the need to establish or contest them through witnesses.

Chan is reportedly still incarcerated, despite several requests for his release.