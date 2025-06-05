Trick Williams Declares Himself The Bridge Between TNA & NXT

Trick Williams, the reigning TNA World Heavyweight Champion, made a bold proclamation during his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, following his successful title defense against Mike Santana on the June 3rd episode of WWE NXT. Speaking to hosts Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, and Bishop Dyer (aka Baron Corbin), Williams delivered a confident, heel-tinged promo that showcased his growing dominance in the cross-promotional spotlight.

When asked what it means to carry another company’s top title, Trick responded with a cinematic analogy:

“Have you seen the movie Troy? Remember when Achilles took out the top guy and he held his head and brought it back to his own people. That’s how I feel holding that title. Like I took out your king, your best guy. I’m holding the head just so everybody knows that I’m the top guy now.”

Trick didn’t stop there — addressing the blurred lines between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, he made his position crystal clear:

“Everybody keeps trying to figure out the line between NXT and TNA. TNA and NXT, don’t cross Trick Williams — I am the line. That’s all you need to know.”

Williams also reflected on how fan perception shifts as success piles up. Once the people’s underdog, he now embraces being the top-tier talent some love to hate:

“It’s funny, because the people is totally with you on the rise… But when you become a three-time world champion, I am no longer relatable to the average Joes. That’s why, hey, they ain’t feeling Trick Williams — that’s okay. Y’all just want the newest, hottest thing on the block.”

“I’m doing this for me, man… I love the love. I appreciate it. You rocking with Trick Williams or not — don’t matter. You’re gonna be making noise.”

In a playful twist, Trick even proposed renaming the TNA World Title to match his reign:

“I was wondering if we could change this title a little bit and ask you to put that ‘Trick’ right here… Until somebody is bold enough to take this title from me, they’ll be the one to snatch the Trick off. But if they can’t, it’ll be ‘Tricking A’ for a long time.”

Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer laughed and entertained the idea, with LaGreca jokingly endorsing the “Tricking A” label while Williams remains champion.

