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Trick Williams Invites Lil Yachty To WWE SmackDown Appearance

By
James Hetfield
-
Trick Williams
Trick Williams | WWE

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Trick Williams assisted Sami Zayn in defeating Carmelo Hayes to become the United States Champion. Later in the show, General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Zayn will defend his championship against Williams at WrestleMania 42.

Williams also posted a video on his Twitter (X) account, inviting his “HBCU brother,” rapper Lil Yachty, to appear on the next edition of SmackDown to help him “spice things up.”

Williams said, “So after last night, I’ve been in deep contemplation about what’s going on around here. How in the world did the Gingerbread Man walk out with the United States championship last night? So this is what we’re gonna do about it. We’re about to change up the whole dynamic. I want to personally invite my boy; I’m talking about my day-one [from] a long time back, my HBCU brother, Lil Yachty. I need for you to pull up to SmackDown this week. We are in St. Louis. I need for you to pull up. Let’s spice things up. Talk to these folk, man, let them know what’s going on around here. The game’s done. Grown folk talking. Pull up on me, dawg. Let’s talk about it.”

Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

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