Trick Williams On How Close His Character Is To His Real-Life Personality

WWE NXT star Trick Williams spoke with WGN News on a number of topics, including how close his in-ring character is to who he is in real-life.

Williams said, “Man, honestly, I feel like, the best thing you can be yourself. Like every single time I get on TV, every single time in that ring, I make sure I turn it up some. But man, everything you see is who I’ve been my whole life. So I think that’s just luckily it connects with the audience. But I never tried to force the audience to do anything. I just let people who I am.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)