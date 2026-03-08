Trick Williams Reveals Origin Of “Whoop That Trick” Chant

WWE star Trick Williams appeared on The Ebro and Laura Rosenberg Show, where he discussed various topics, including the enthusiastic reactions he receives on SmackDown.

Williams said, “Man, I’m grateful, you know what I mean? I thank God every single morning because you never know how people are going to take to you. So, I mean, I had to walk out there with confidence.”

On the origin of the “Whoop That Trick!” chant:

“That’s the special thing about it. People say it’s the entrance song. If you listen to the intro song, it’s the instrumental. That means anybody, anytime you ever heard ‘Whoop that, Trick,’ it’s the crowd doing it. I never told anybody to ‘Whoop that, Trick!’ I never said, ‘Watch Hustle and Flow!’ Shout out to my man, Al Capone. He’s the original songwriter of Whoop That Trick. He gave me the co-sign. It started with the fans, the NXT fans. Shout out to the NXT fans.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)