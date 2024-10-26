Trick Williams Reveals Who He Goes To For Advice In WWE NXT

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams appeared on the Happy Hour podcast to talk about a number of topics, including who he most commonly goes to in NXT when he wants advice.

Williams said, “Honestly, I’m going straight to Shawn at this point. For where I want to be and where I see myself in my career, there are only a few people who are going to push me and give me the real like I really need to hear. That’s Shawn Michaels, Terry Taylor, Booker T, even CM Punk. CM Punk has been around a lot and he’s been very helpful for us. I would say those four guys.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)