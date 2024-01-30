Trick Williams Talks About Potential Move To WWE Main Roster

Sources have indicated that WWE brass took notice of the massive reaction Trick Williams received for his run-in to save Carmelo Hayes on last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During his visit to the Tampa area for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Weekend, the rising WWE NXT Superstar spoke with Lucha Libre Online about the “Whoop That Trick” movement.

“The ‘Whoop That Trick’ movement has begun,” he said of his potential move to the WWE main roster. “So we gotta wait and see.”

He continued, “You never know. NXT Championship, Dusty Classic on Tuesday, me and my boy ‘Melo getting the work. We got a lot of good things in store.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.