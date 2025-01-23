Trick Williams Talks About When He Thinks Move To WWE Main Roster Will Happen

Trick Williams feels “it has to be soon” when fans see him on the WWE main roster.

The former WWE NXT World Champion spoke about the subject during an appearance on the Tailgate Talks podcast this week.

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“I think it has to be soon, honestly,” Williams said. “I’ve been very blessed, very fortunate. You know, for the career that I wish I had in football, God has blessed me tenfold with my wrestling career. And I’m grateful for that. As it comes to NXT careers, man, there’s not much I would say better than the Trick Williams experience as NXT goes. So with that being said, I would like to think the main roster call-up has to be sometime soon.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.