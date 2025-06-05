Trick Williams Weighs In On Possible Alliance With Seth Rollins

TNA World Champion and WWE NXT star Trick Williams appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including a potential alliance with RAW star Seth Rollins.

Williams said, “That’s a dangerous faction right there, but I’ll be honest, it’s too much swag for Trick Williams and Seth Rollins to be in the same room at the same time at the same place. He wears his leather and heels just like I wear my leather and heels. It’s going to feel like two pimps at it. I don’t know if that’s what WWE needs or wants. Might need to keep up on different shows, spread the swag around.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

