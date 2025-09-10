Triple H Addresses AJ Lee’s WWE Return

During an episode of the Pat McAfee Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed several topics, including the surprising return of AJ Lee to WWE on SmackDown last Friday.

She made headlines by supporting her husband, CM Punk, in dealing with Becky Lynch.

Triple H said, “When you have four performers who are that talented, and AJ just coming back, it’s been ten years, and she hasn’t missed a beat. Just right in there and as charismatic as ever. Fans are loving it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)