Triple H Announces The Average Viewership For WWE Speed

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed the average viewership for WWE Speed.

Triple H wrote, “#WWESpeed is averaging an astounding 1.5 million views per episode on @X. 20 episodes in, and we’re just getting started. Stay tuned…”

Andrade is the current WWE Speed champion. WWE’s deal with Twitter (X) is for two years.

