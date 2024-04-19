Triple H Believes A Huge Portion Of WWE Fans Will Continue Watching RAW On Netflix In 2025

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke at the SBJ World Congress of Sports on a number of topics including how about 95% of the WWE fans follows the company when they switch or move stations and how he is confident the same thing will happen once RAW moves to Netflix in 2025.

Triple H said, “That’s where the world’s going. It’s easy for our fan base. We have a long history of changing locations and a massive amount of our people, like 95% of our audience just completely comes with us. I think this will be no different.”