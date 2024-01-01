Triple H Calls 2023 “The Biggest Year Ever” In WWE History

In regards to WWE business in 2023, Triple H (Paul Levesque) sent the following message via Twitter/X:

“The biggest year in WWE history. EVER. This is just a glimpse of everything that WWE staff, crew and talent accomplished in 2023. And none of it is possible without the @WWEUniverse. Here’s to 2023. Here we go, 2024…”

The following stats were shared:

— Highest social media views ever

— Highest merchandise revenue ever

— Highest sponsorship revenue ever

— Highest ‘PLE’ viewership ever

— Highest grossing ticket sales ever