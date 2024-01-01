Triple H Calls 2023 “The Biggest Year Ever” In WWE History

In regards to WWE business in 2023, Triple H (Paul Levesque) sent the following message via Twitter/X:
“The biggest year in WWE history. EVER. This is just a glimpse of everything that WWE staff, crew and talent accomplished in 2023. And none of it is possible without the @WWEUniverse. Here’s to 2023. Here we go, 2024…”
The following stats were shared:
— Highest social media views ever
— Highest merchandise revenue ever
— Highest sponsorship revenue ever
— Highest ‘PLE’ viewership ever
— Highest grossing ticket sales ever
The biggest year in @WWE history. EVER.
This is just a glimpse of everything that WWE staff, crew and talent accomplished in 2023. And none of it is possible without the @WWEUniverse.
Here’s to 2023. Here we go, 2024… pic.twitter.com/AQnXZlX1DX
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 1, 2024