Triple H Discusses Role In Donald Trump’s Fitness Council, Stresses Youth Athletics

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including his role in the revived Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition Council under President Donald Trump.

Triple H said, “There’s a lot of things that need to change here. There’s a lot of sickness, a lot of illness that comes out of what we eat, and I think that stuff needs to change.”

He continued, “I’m a big believer in kids and athletics and sport, whether that’s just training on your own or whether that’s being in a sport, doing that stuff sets you up for success in life, not just in that athletic moment. I’m a big believer in that.”

On the importance of instilling healthy habits for kids:

“I hate seeing kids on their phones all day, on their iPads all day, not being outside. When I was younger, we were all outside all the time. I think what I’m really excited about with this council is getting in front of kids, that’s where you start showing them, like, hey, you might not be able to do one pushup right now, but we’re gonna get you to where you can do one, where you can do ten, and get you on your way. And that builds and instills pride.”

