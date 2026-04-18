Triple H Explains How WrestleMania Has Evolved Since Taking Over Creative Control

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss several topics, including the key points of WrestleMania 42.

Triple H said, “It’s the ultimate spectacle. You know, I mean, that’s what WrestleMania really is. And you don’t even have to be a fan to enjoy it. You can tune in. If you like theater, if you like stories, if you like physical action, if you like excitement, this is the place to be. It’s, you know, there’ll be 50,000 people here going crazy. It’s the ultimate spectacle. There’s nothing else like it in sports or entertainment. Your WrestleMania debut, 12, Ultimate Warrior, 1996. That is 30 years ago to you and me. How can you describe… I’m old, dude. Hey, we all are. We’re all still here.”

On the difference between WrestleManias from when Triple H debuted 30 years ago:

“Well, it’s crazy. Even then, as big as it felt to me, especially going into the ring with the Ultimate Warrior, who was such a big star at the time, my first WrestleMania, but it was at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim. You know, it was sold out, but it was an arena. It’s now this spectacle that you see here before you, a stadium, two nights. I mean, it’s a whole week of activities between SmackDown, the Hall of Fame, you know, everything that’s going on here. Monday Night RAW afterwards and two nights of WrestleMania. It’s this unbelievable spectacle that really has captivated the world and is bigger than anything, as I said a minute ago, in sport or entertainment. You’ve gotten to know each other over the years.”

On how things changed after he took over as WWE’s Chief Creative Officer:

“Well, it’s not even from when I took over. It’s step by step, year by year. To me, this is one of those things where you give people this entertainment value year after year, and they wanna come back again and again. And you create new fans. It’s one of my favorite things about WWE is the generational property of it. When you’re here on Saturday and Sunday, you will see grandparents, parents, kids. You know, it’s generational. And the people that grew up watching Hogan and Flair, then, you know, they’ll brag about that to their kids that grew up watching Cena and The Rock and Austin and people like that. You know, it takes you to that next generational. It’s shared entertainment with family. More than half the people here will bring their kids with them. It’s unbelievable. And to me, it’s a testament to our fan base. It’s a testament to our talent that just keep coming in on board and wanting to entertain. They put their heart and soul into this, and they will this weekend.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)