Triple H On John Cena: “He’ll Always Be A Part Of WWE”

Triple H said, “John is the greatest of all time. And I think that this type of tour shows why he is. For him, this sort of year-long tour is about him giving back. It’s about him, you know, going to all these cities and towns that he has been, that have made him one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time, that have made him the Hollywood box office attraction that he is, that have made him so successful and helped him along that journey. This is him going back to them and saying thank you. This is him going back to that and saying thanks for the ride. Thanks for following me.”

On how John Cena will always be part of WWE:

“He’ll always be a part of the WWE. He is ingrained in our fabric as we are ingrained in his. So John isn’t going anywhere, but you know, from an in-ring standpoint, we all get to the end of that athletic road. And that’s where John is at. And I’m happy for him that he has not only had the career that he wanted to, but is able to end it sort of on his terms in a way that he wants it to, without being, you know, having a doctor tell you you’re done or anything else. It’s his time right now, and he’s doing it in his way, and I love it.”

