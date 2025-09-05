Triple H On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: “This Place Is Magic…Let’s Make Some More”

Ahead of what is expected to be one of the most newsworthy episodes of Friday Night SmackDown in recent memory, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has taken to social media to comment on the significance of performing inside Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

With the show set to feature what is believed to be John Cena’s final SmackDown appearance, as well as a hometown appearance from CM Punk and the potential return of AJ Lee, Triple H highlighted the magic of the venue:

“The Allstate Arena holds a special place in the heart of every Superstar who gets the chance to perform here. This place is magic…let’s make some more tonight,“ he wrote on X.

Tonight marks a pivotal stop on Cena’s ongoing retirement tour.

According to WrestleVotes, this is expected to be his last time appearing on SmackDown, closing a full-circle chapter as he made his WWE main roster debut in the same building back in 2002 when he answered Kurt Angle’s open challenge.

Adding to the intrigue, reports have surfaced that Brock Lesnar is also in Chicago, fueling speculation about a possible showdown with Cena to build toward their rumored clash at WrestlePalooza.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s own CM Punk has teased he will appear despite being a member of the Raw roster. Following his controversial loss at Clash in Paris, where Becky Lynch interfered to help her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship, fans have been buzzing about the possibility of AJ Lee’s long-awaited return to even the odds.

Also advertised for tonight’s broadcast are United States Champion Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight from Chicago’s Allstate Arena at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.