Triple H Reacts To Kayden Carter And Katana Chance Winning The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa saw Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

After RAW went off the air, Carter and Chance were greeted by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H backstage, and a photo was taken of the three. Triple H also took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on Carter and Chance’s huge title win.

Triple H wrote, “The party’s just getting started…” “Congratulations to your NEW @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @Katana_WWE & @wweKayden. #WWERAW”

You can check out Triple H’s post below.