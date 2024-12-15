Triple H Reflects On Worry Over Jalen Brunson’s Injury During WWE Appearance

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Roommates Show podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, where he talked about a number of topics including being worried that Jalen Brunson injured himself during his WWE appearance back in June.

Triple H said, “I wasn’t upset, I was scared. I was like, ‘The one thing we can’t do is hurt (Jalen).’ I had told everybody, at a certain point in time, somebody like you comes in and as everybody is talking to him, you’re a big star, especially in our world. You kind of convince them of everything. It is my job to make sure nobody gets hurt. I’m like, ‘I don’t care what he says, he’s not to do stuff with his hand and we have to be careful.’ You came in, slid in, and pushed off on your hand. I came up out of my seat, ‘Oh my God.’ You got up and looked at your hand. […] We practiced him getting in the ring. ‘Here’s how you get in the ring without using that hand. Here is how the chair works without using the other hand.’ We have practiced. Then, when he got in, adrenaline takes over and he slid in. That’s what I’m looking at, his hand, as he’s sliding in. When I saw him push off and immediately (look at it), I was like, ‘Oh, we will never do anything with the NBA again. We’re doomed.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)