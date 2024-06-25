Triple H Says WWE Programming Will Be Uncensored On Netflix

Triple H spoke on The Pat McAfee Show about a variety of topics, including what will change when WWE Raw moves to Netflix in January 2025, Jacob Fatu’s impact in his WWE debut, and more. Here are the highlights:

On the Raw-Netflix deal: “In the fall, as the shows shift around, and then once we get to Netflix, Netflix is a completely different animal. It’s a streaming service. How are commercials going to work? How are breaks going to work? What’s the length of time? What are the restrictions or not restrictions? Being on Fox, if the crowd chants ‘holy shit’ or something worse, they take the audio (out). Sometimes, they take the picture and the audio out, and it’s a black screen. The Rock comes in, and you can’t tell what The Rock to do. He does what he does. We won’t have those issues with Netflix. The ability to be live globally and be seen live everywhere is a game-changing moment. In many ways, that’s sort of where the world is heading – streaming services. The NFL is sticking its toe in the water. NBA, every sport. It’s why this Netflix deal, for us, is so game-changing, and everyone is going to be watching us in January, especially other sports. From the business side, they’re going to be watching to see what we do, what we do differently, and how it’s received.“

On when fans can expect to see Roman Reigns back and Jacob Fatu’s impact: “When you talk about Tribal Chief, you’re talking about Roman Reigns, no matter who lays claim to that now. You see the Bloodline carrying on. You see Solo putting himself out there as the Tribal Chief. You see Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa coming in, and you see those guys starting to run wild. Then, the game changer happens – Jacob Fatu coming in. He’s a game-changer. You very clearly see that shift of ‘we’re running the show now. This is the new Tribal Chief. This is the new Head of the Table.’ That’s only going to last so long before there is a return. Let’s hope that Heyman’s nerves can take it. He looks like he’s on his very last nerve. It’s an exciting time. That is ramping up big, and they’re starting to go after Cody Rhodes and the WWE Title.”

On possible confrontation with The Bloodline and Wyatt Sicks: “Down the line, whatever revolves around The Bloodline, whatever revolves around the Wyatts, man, if those two come together, that’s intriguing as hell, isn’t it?”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)