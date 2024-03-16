Triple H Set For Pat McAfee Show Live From WWE The World During WrestleMania Week

The WWE Chief Content Officer is coming to WWE The World.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the sold out FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, commentators Corey Graves and Wade Barrett made an announcement regarding WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

It was announced on the show that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show live from WWE The World during WrestleMania XL Week on Friday, April 5.

