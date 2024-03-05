Trish Stratus Addresses A Possible WWE Return At Money In The Bank In Toronto

In an interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed her potential return to WWE for Toronto’s Money in the Bank PLE.

“Would I welcome another match in Toronto? Absolutely. For like, perhaps the final one? Yeah. We had a retirement match. Is this the post-retirement, retirement match? Maybe, in Toronto.”

“It’s another thing to put on — I don’t know. Maybe. Do I have an unfinished story with Zoey (Stark)? I sure do. So there’s a lot of things. There’s a lot of talent that I look at too that I’m like, I would love to get in the ring with, let’s say, Rhea Ripley for example.”

Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, July 6th.

You can check out her appearance below: