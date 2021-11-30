Trish Stratus Announced For Upcoming WWE Event

The following announcement was made on TrishStratus.com:

Trish Stratus is ready to serve some holiday Stratusfaction to the WWE Universe in Toronto.

The Hall of Famer returns for one night only to host WWE’s live event on Wednesday, December 29th at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

“Excited to step through that curtain and feel the energy of the WWE Universe one more time. Let’s do this Toronto!”

Tickets and Superstar Experiences are on sale now!