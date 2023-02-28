Trish Stratus Returns On WWE RAW, Becky Lynch & Lita Crowned New Women’s Tag Team Champions

Lita and Becky Lynch challenged Damage CTRL for the Women’s Tag Team Titles on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Lynch attempted to tag out in the closing moments, but Lita was pulled off the ring apron, forcing Lynch to wrestle the majority of the match alone. Lita attempted to assist Lynch several times, but she was taken out at various points, including a bump outside the ring.

Trish Stratus then made her WWE return and attacked Bayley late in the match, and Lita finally tagged in to hit some offensive moves on IYO SKY. Lita performed a moonsault to help her team win the match.

Trish’s return had been anticipated for several weeks, but plans for her were pushed back for a variety of reasons. She appears to be facing Bayley at WrestleMania 39.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Click here for complete WWE RAW results. You can check out highlights from the match and Trish’s return below: