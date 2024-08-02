Trish Stratus Reveals She Doesn’t Remember WWE Match Due To A Concussion

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on a number of topics including how she has no recollection of her Payback 2023 match with “The Man” Becky Lynch because she suffered a concussion.

Stratus said, “Afterwards, my team was like, ‘That moment with the fan is going viral.’ ‘What moment?’ ‘Before you went in, when you talked to the fan.’ ‘I have zero recollection of that.’ I was concussed. I don’t think anybody knows that, but I was concussed after that cage match. I didn’t remember anything, anyway. Later on, I watched it back. If you know me, I’m sassy, for sure, but I was like, ‘Oh, did I do that?’ I’m very camera-aware and PC. I was 100% in character. That was a real character moment. I was in.”

