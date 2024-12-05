Trish Stratus Reveals Who She Would Come Back For A Match Against In WWE

Trish Stratus is a longtime pro wrestling fan.

Currently, who does she enjoy watching the most on WWE programming from the women’s division?

“Nia Jax, I’m so happy she came back,” Stratus told Scott Fishman in a new interview this week. “She has a great presence.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend would go on to mention Jax as someone she would like to be “rag-dolled” by before she officially retires from the ring.

“She has been owning it,” Stratus said. “I really enjoy watching her. I have this weird thing where I don’t think I could fully retire until I’m rag-dolled by her. Is that weird? Imagine that? Then I can retire [laughs].”

Check out the complete interview at TVInsider.com.