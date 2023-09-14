Trish Stratus Talks About Memorable Steel Cage Match With Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on the Grown-Ass Women Television podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about her to represent her generation in her Steel Cage showdown with Becky Lynch at WWE Payback, as well as the match itself.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how important it was for her to rep her generation in the Steel Cage match with Becky Lynch at WWE Payback: “It was almost like repping our generation. I know my whole platform has been ‘I did it, look at me,’ but obviously, there is a ‘we.’ It’s something we all did, it’s a foundation we all made. I felt like it was a giant nod to it and that’s what I wanted it to be like. Lisa, it’s so funny, I was like, ‘I have to ask her,’ and we kept playing phone tag forever. You were so excited. ‘Of course!’”

On the match itself, knowing she had to deliver and realized that they were once she heard the roar of the crowd: “This was huge for me. Knowing what we had dealt with as far as our storyline, and people were still like, ‘this story is still going?’ I’m like, ‘please.’ It’s funny because I think of this…there was a bit of that, ‘this storyline is dragging,’ but it’s booking. I think back to Mickie and I always bragging about being ‘hashtag the longest rivalry.’ We might have trumped that, Mickie. Back in the day, we didn’t have the luxury or not luxury of the internet where you would read after your stuff. Could you imagine, ‘what’s this angle, is it ever going to end?’ We didn’t have to deal with that. This is always your gauge, what’s the fan engagement? What is the audience doing and reacting? They were super into it. It does get in your head a little, you read it and are like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I just knew, at the end of the day, we had to deliver. This was going to be the end and it was going to sum up all the work and story. We wanted to kill it. I would say we did. It felt like it. It felt good. I’ve been back six months and that was the most dialed in, and that’s a great place to be. I felt comfortable, I heard the audience, I felt the audience, I was dialed in. That attributed to the character development and storyline. Same thing with WrestleMania 22, Mickie and I took them on this long journey and by the time we got there, they were there and ready for what was going to unfold. It felt really good. To get to that point in your career where you get those moments, it’s like a blessing.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.