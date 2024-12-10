Trish Stratus Wants To Do Something “Different” For Next WWE Return

What will it take for Trish Stratus to return to WWE again?

Allow the WWE Hall of Fame legend to explain herself.

During a recent interview with The Takedown, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about wanting to do something “challenging” and “different” if she were to come back to WWE.

“I have to be able to deliver a hundred percent,” Stratus said. “Then also, it has to be something challenging and different for the fans. And it has to do something and mean something. To leave off on this epic moment that’s memorable and people talk about it, it’s hard. Like, what can top that?”

She added, “I think it’s like examining the landscape and seeing what works best for everyone. There’s so many parties to consider. The person that is in the storyline, the WWE. It’s really collaborative.”

2025 marks the 25th anniversary for Trish Stratus in WWE.

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.