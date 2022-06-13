Troy Donovan Issues Statement on His WWE NXT Release

Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has confirmed that he is no longer with WWE NXT.

As previously stated, Donovan was released on June 11 due to a “policy issue,” but no further details were provided. Donovan was told he might be brought back to the company in a year or so, and that this was not a budget or creative decision.

Donovan updated his status on Twitter today, confirming his departure and stating that he will return after this “bump in the road.”

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back [wolf face emoji],” Donovan wrote.

Donovan, who is dating NXT 2.0 newcomer Thea Hail, has been a regular on NXT programming recently, as a member of Tony D’Angelo’s stable with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Last week’s NXT event saw Donovan and Lorenzo lose to Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, just days after Tony D and his crew overcame Legado del Fantasma in six-man action at NXT In Your House.

Donovan was signed in the WWE Performance Center Class of mid-March, which also included Stacks, Roxanne Perez, Sloane Jacobs, and Arianna Grace. On the indies, Donovan was known as Cole Karter, and he made a few appearances for AEW as an enhancement talent.

