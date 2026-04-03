Tully Blanchard Announces He Got Married This Week

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Tag Team Champion Tully Blanchard announced on Instagram that he got married this week, along with sharing a photo from his wedding.

Blanchard wrote, “Amazing day yesterday ❤️”

Blanchard was part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) from 2019 until March 2022. Afterward, he began making appearances in Ring of Honor (ROH), where he formed Tully Blanchard Enterprises, consisting of his stable of clients, Gates of Agony and Brian Cage. However, the group was eventually taken over by Prince Nana, who restructured it into the Embassy. Blanchard announced his departure from both AEW and ROH in January 2023.