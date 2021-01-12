Turnbuckle Breaks During WWE RAW (Video)

On this week’s WWE RAW, the turnbuckle broke during the Keith Lee and Sheamus vs. John Morrison and Miz match. The turnbuckle was repaired during the commercial break and the match continued. Lee and Sheamus ended up picking up the victory.
