Two AEW/ROH Stars Taking Time Off

Tony Khan will be without two wrestlers due to AEW/ROH stars taking a break.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Julia Hart will be taking a break after being built up as a strong character leading up to her TBS Championship match at AEW WrestleDream this past Sunday, which she lost to Kris Statlander.

AEW built her up with an undefeated streak to get the title shot, but she’ll be out of the ring for a while as she goes on her honeymoon.

Hart is set to marry fellow AEW wrestler Lee Johnson. It’s unclear if AEW will film any vignettes while she’s away.

This also means that Johnson will be out for a while after serving as a regular wrestler on ROH programming. He shared the ring with Claudio Castagnoli, Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, and others last month.